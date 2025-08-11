Wolf Pack ICT during Bev. Sent. 25-3 ensures air superiority

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaime Tejada, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team chief, loads a munition on an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during an integrated combat turn at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 7, 2025. An ICT minimizes ground time, and efficiently rearms and refuels the aircraft to project air power quickly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)