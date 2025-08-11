Wolf Pack ICT during Bev. Sent. 25-3 ensures air superiority

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Dimitriy Salomatov, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team member, stabilizes a platform while loading munitions on an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 7, 2025. During Beverly Sentinel 25-3, Airmen executed an ICT to ensure minimal ground time and return the aircraft to the skies ensuring air superiority.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)