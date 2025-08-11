Wolf Pack ICT during Bev. Sent. 25-3 ensures air superiority

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaime Tejada, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team chief, controls a loading platform while rearming an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 7, 2025. This integrated combat turn minimizes the necessary time for the pilot and aircraft to receive required attention before relaunching and returning to the mission.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)