Wolf Pack ICT during Bev. Sent. 25-3 ensures air superiority

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaime Tejada (right), 35th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team chief, and Airman 1st Class Dimitriy Salomatov, 35th FGS weapons load crew team member, remove a munition from an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 7, 2025. During Beverly Sentinel 25-3, Airmen executed integrated combat turns, rapidly loading munitions and refueling the aircraft with engines running to minimize ground time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)