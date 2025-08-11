Wolf Pack ICT during Bev. Sent. 25-3 ensures air superiority

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaime Tejada (left), 35th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team chief, and Airman 1st Class Dimitriy Salomatov, 35th FGS weapons load crew team member, attach a munition to an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during an integrated combat turn at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 7, 2025. An ICT minimizes ground time, and efficiently rearms and refuels the aircraft to project air power quickly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 21:07
|Photo ID:
|9251448
|VIRIN:
|250807-F-ST571-1126
|Resolution:
|5274x3509
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|GUNSAN, SS
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
