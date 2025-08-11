Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack ICT during Bev. Sent. 25-3 ensures air superiority [Image 3 of 9]

    Wolf Pack ICT during Bev. Sent. 25-3 ensures air superiority

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Airman Nathan Nguyen, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team member, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaime Tejada, 35th FGS weapons load crew team chief, position a munitions loading vehicle during an integrated combat turn at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 7, 2025. During Beverly Sentinel 25-3, Airmen executed an ICT to ensure minimal ground time and return the aircraft to the skies ensuring air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 21:07
    Photo ID: 9251445
    VIRIN: 250807-F-ST571-1042
    Resolution: 5582x3714
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: GUNSAN, KR
    This work, Wolf Pack ICT during Bev. Sent. 25-3 ensures air superiority [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Readiness
    Integrated Combat Turn
    Beverly Sentinel 25-3

