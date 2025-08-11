Wolf Pack ICT during Bev. Sent. 25-3 ensures air superiority

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman Nathan Nguyen, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team member, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaime Tejada, 35th FGS weapons load crew team chief, position a munitions loading vehicle during an integrated combat turn at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 7, 2025. During Beverly Sentinel 25-3, Airmen executed an ICT to ensure minimal ground time and return the aircraft to the skies ensuring air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)