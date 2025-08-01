Drawn into the story of the Maryland Air National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An acrylic ceiling tile depicting the history of the Maryland National Guard is showcased at the National Guard Heritage Room at Patton Hall, Ft. Myer, Virginia, March 12, 2025. Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Rachel created the tile, as well as a three-panel mural highlighting the rich history of the Maryland Air National Guard, to be showcased in the 175th Wing Headquarter's building. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)