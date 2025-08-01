An acrylic ceiling tile depicting the history of the Maryland National Guard is showcased at the National Guard Heritage Room at Patton Hall, Ft. Myer, Virginia, March 12, 2025. Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Rachel created the tile, as well as a three-panel mural highlighting the rich history of the Maryland Air National Guard, to be showcased in the 175th Wing Headquarter's building. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 12:09
|Photo ID:
|9248746
|VIRIN:
|250412-Z-YE885-1001
|Resolution:
|2848x2789
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|FT. MYER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Drawn into the story of the Maryland Air National Guard [Image 6 of 6], by Maj. Benjamin Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Drawn into the story of the Maryland Air National Guard
No keywords found.