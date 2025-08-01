Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Rachel Underwood, public affairs specialist for the 175th Wing, poses for a photo in front of her in-progress acrylic mural at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, March 1, 2025. Underwood created a three-panel mural highlighting the rich history of the Maryland Air National Guard, to be showcased in the 175th Wing Headquarter's building, as well as a ceiling tile for the National Guard Heritage Room at Patton Hall, Ft. Myer, Virginia. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)
Drawn into the story of the Maryland Air National Guard
