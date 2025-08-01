Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drawn into the story of the Maryland Air National Guard [Image 5 of 6]

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Photo by Maj. Benjamin Hughes 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Rachel Underwood, public affairs specialist for the 175th Wing, paints finishing touches to her acrylic mural at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, March 1, 2025. Underwood created a three-panel mural highlighting the rich history of the Maryland Air National Guard, to be showcased in the 175th Wing Headquarter's building, as well as a ceiling tile for the National Guard Heritage Room at Patton Hall, Ft. Myer, Virginia. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 12:09
    Photo ID: 9248745
    VIRIN: 250301-Z-YE885-1003
    Resolution: 3749x2812
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
