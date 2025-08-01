Drawn into the story of the Maryland Air National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Rachel Underwood, public affairs specialist for the 175th Wing, takes a self portrait standing in front of her in-progress acrylic mural at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, June 28, 2024. Underwood created a three-panel mural highlighting the rich history of the Maryland Air National Guard, to be showcased in the 175th Wing Headquarter's building, as well as a ceiling tile for the National Guard Heritage Room at Patton Hall, Ft. Myer, Virginia. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Underwood)