    Drawn into the story of the Maryland Air National Guard [Image 2 of 6]

    Drawn into the story of the Maryland Air National Guard

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Underwood 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Rachel Underwood, public affairs specialist for the 175th Wing, takes a self portrait standing in front of her in-progress acrylic mural at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, June 28, 2024. Underwood created a three-panel mural highlighting the rich history of the Maryland Air National Guard, to be showcased in the 175th Wing Headquarter's building, as well as a ceiling tile for the National Guard Heritage Room at Patton Hall, Ft. Myer, Virginia. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Underwood)

