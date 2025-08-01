Drawn into the story of the Maryland Air National Guard

Photo By Maj. Benjamin Hughes | An acrylic ceiling tile depicting the history of the Maryland National Guard is...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Benjamin Hughes | An acrylic ceiling tile depicting the history of the Maryland National Guard is showcased at the National Guard Heritage Room at Patton Hall, Ft. Myer, Virginia, March 12, 2025. Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Rachel created the tile, as well as a three-panel mural highlighting the rich history of the Maryland Air National Guard, to be showcased in the 175th Wing Headquarter's building. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Maj. Benjamin Hughes) see less | View Image Page

In a dusty warehouse, an artist, as well as a mother, educator, and veteran, painted a vibrant mural depicting the history of the Maryland Air National Guard. With each brushstroke she brought the canvases to life, which is a testament to her resilience and ability to create beauty that leaves a rich legacy amid a changing landscape.



“My goal is to create paintings rich in detail that invite the viewer to slow down, look closer, and really spend time with them,” said Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Rachel Underwood, a public affairs specialist for the 175th Wing. “I wanted each painting to be layered with meaning and detail, something that draws people in and rewards a second, third, or even tenth look.”



For Underwood, creating and composing visual art had always been a part of her life, as natural as breathing air and a core part of who she is. Growing up, she was surrounded by her father’s art, which created an initial spark that led to her making the decision to take her art more seriously. Later in life, Underwood was an apprentice in a tattoo shop, and ultimately enrolled in college to obtain her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Fine Art.



“My dad is my biggest inspiration and best motivator,” said Underwood. “He ushered me toward art for as long as I can remember and always suggested how to make my work better.”



However, in the process of obtaining her first degree, Underwood sought financial opportunity by enlisting in the U.S. Navy as an electrician. Never in her career did she imagine she would have a chance to use her creative skills while serving in the U.S. military.



Everything changed when she was offered the chance to paint murals while onboard an aircraft carrier.



“My role wasn’t creative on paper, but once my chain of command found out I was an artist, they had me painting murals aboard the USS Harry S. Truman, an aircraft carrier stationed in Norfolk, VA,” Underwood said.



Underwood has taken on many comprehensive creative projects, such as illustrating a children’s book about a dinosaur looking for an instrument, constructing two murals for the Chief's Mess on the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), a mural for a hair salon in Baltimore, as well as multiple large-scale paintings during her time in grad school, including an enterable painting that was approximately 10 feet tall and 60 feet long.



After leaving the U.S. Navy in 2014, Underwood had a seven-year break in service. She later learned about the Wing public affairs position at Warfield Air National Base from her husband, Maryland Air National Guard Warrant Officer 1 Nicholas Custead.



“I’ve had the opportunity to blend my passion for art with my role in Public Affairs, and I’m excited to keep finding new ways to do that,” said Underwood. “Whether it's through storytelling, visual design, or mentoring the next generation of communicators.”



In her role, she tells the story of the Maryland Air National Guard through photo, video, writing, and graphic design. Over the past three years, she’s been asked to tell that story through another medium, and was asked to use her talents to paint an acrylic mural of three panels, two 14.5 feet by 8 feet, and a center panel of 16.5 feet by 6 feet, that were hung at the entrance of the 175th Wing headquarter’s building.



“Each piece was designed to reflect key moments, milestones, and the evolution of who we are as an organization,” said Underwood. “I also hope viewers see the creativity behind the mural—the care in the details, the symbolism, the color choices, and how it’s not just a timeline on a wall; it’s a story told through art.”



A detailed and lengthy process, Underwood had to research, sketch, and project a drafted image of the composition onto the canvases, all for the sake of preparing the project for the story to be shown. She worked closely with the Wing historian at the time, retired Maryland Air National Guard Col. Wayde Minami, to ensure everything with her sketched-out plan was just right.



“I first compiled a list of events, airframes, and jobs that would be depicted and found reference images to ensure accuracy,” said Underwood.



According to the former Wing historian, remembering our military history is an essential part of honoring the sacrifices of those who served, so we can learn from the past, understand the cost of conflict, and preserve the values of freedom for future generations.



"History is more than just a collection of isolated facts or interesting stories. The ability to learn from and build upon the experiences of those who came before us is what enables human progress," said Minami, author of the recently published book, The Maryland Air National Guard: An Operational and Organizational History, 1921-2021. "As I was researching my book on the Maryland Air Guard’s history, I was struck by how many seemingly unique recent events were actually just variations on things that had happened in previous decades. Understanding the past helps us make better decisions now."



For Underwood, her time in service, traveling the world and meeting new people, as well as her full-time job as an instructor at the Defense Information School on Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, has contributed to her art style and made her the effective mass communicator and creative professional she is today. This has authentically informed her work and capability to tell the story of this important history.



“Being exposed to new cultures and perspectives has broadened the way I see things, not just as a communicator, but as a person,” said Underwood. “Every place I’ve visited and every story I’ve encountered has added depth to how I approach my work and connect with others.”



Throughout the process of creating the murals, a total of six months of active duty orders spanning three years, she and her husband welcomed their newborn son just before finishing the project.

“I researched, designed, and painted the murals with care and intention, covering 100 years of history, pouring in every ounce of myself, right up until the day I gave birth,” said Underwood. “It was physically and emotionally demanding, but also deeply fulfilling.”

Underwood also recently completed a painted ceiling tile representing Maryland National Guard history to be placed in the National Guard Heritage Room at Fort Myer, Virginia, in another example of her artwork showcasing the rich military history of Maryland.

“We are proud to showcase our rich history, in order to give our Airmen a chance to realize the legacy of the Maryland Air National Guard and consider how they can contribute towards future missions in an impactful way,” said Maryland Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Richard D. Hunt, commander of the 175th Wing. “The incredible work that Staff. Sgt. Underwood has done is a testament to the caliber of excellence our Airmen bring forward each and every day.”

More than anything, through Underwood’s work, she strives to connect people to the values, history and identity behind the role of servicemembers, honoring the past while sparking pride and curiosity in those who still serve today.



The completion of the mural is just in time for the 104th anniversary of the 104th Fighter Squadron, which occurred June 29, 2025. The 175th Wing held an unveiling ceremony for the mural on August 10, and Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, adjutant general of Maryland, coined Underwood to recognize her contributions to capturing and preserving the history of the Maryland Air National Guard.



Her husband, son, and other Airmen from across the Wing attended the ceremony and looked up in awe at the mural to see how the missions changed regularly through the decades seamlessly represented through the brushstrokes on the walls.



“To see how my work can resonate with others and become part of our shared space and story is an honor,” Underwood emphasized. “It reminds me that creativity has a place in every mission, and that every talent, no matter how unconventional, can make an impact.”