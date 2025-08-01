Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Rachel Underwood, public affairs specialist for the 175th Wing, takes a self portrait standing in front of her in-progress acrylic mural at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, June 1, 2023. Underwood created a three-panel mural highlighting the rich history of the Maryland Air National Guard, to be showcased in the 175th Wing Headquarter's building, as well as a ceiling tile for the National Guard Heritage Room at Patton Hall, Ft. Myer, Virginia. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Underwood)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 12:09
|Photo ID:
|9248740
|VIRIN:
|230601-Z-DC119-1001
|Resolution:
|3766x2120
|Size:
|639.33 KB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Drawn into the story of the Maryland Air National Guard [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Drawn into the story of the Maryland Air National Guard
No keywords found.