Department Level Exercise Series, Red Flag-Rescue 25-3

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 48th Rescue Squadron conduct combat search and rescue procedures during Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. Training in austere conditions helps Airmen demonstrate the resilience and adaptability required to maintain combat capability in rapidly changing situations.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)