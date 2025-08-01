Department Level Exercise Series, Red Flag-Rescue 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey conducts combat search and rescue operations during Red Flag-Rescue 25-3 at Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. The training aims to sharpen participant skills, encourage innovation, and build adaptability in a combat-representative setting.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)