A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey conducts combat search and rescue operations during Red Flag-Rescue 25-3 at Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. The training aims to sharpen participant skills, encourage innovation, and build adaptability in a combat-representative setting.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 21:55
|Photo ID:
|9247397
|VIRIN:
|250805-F-AR459-1006
|Resolution:
|4963x3302
|Size:
|552.37 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Department Level Exercise Series, Red Flag-Rescue 25-3 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.