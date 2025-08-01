Department Level Exercise Series, Red Flag-Rescue 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey conducts combat search and rescue operations during Red Flag-Rescue 25-3 at Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. By combining air and maritime operations, the exercise drives the development of strategies to gain an advantage in multi-domain and contested areas.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)