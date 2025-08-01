Department Level Exercise Series, Red Flag-Rescue 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 48th Rescue Squadron conduct combat search and rescue procedures during Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. The scenario underscores the U.S. Air Force’s ability to conduct sustained operations in challenging environments, ensuring forces are ready to deter and respond to threats worldwide.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)