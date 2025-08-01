Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department Level Exercise Series, Red Flag-Rescue 25-3 [Image 4 of 6]

    Department Level Exercise Series, Red Flag-Rescue 25-3

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 48th Rescue Squadron conduct combat search and rescue procedures during Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. The scenario underscores the U.S. Air Force’s ability to conduct sustained operations in challenging environments, ensuring forces are ready to deter and respond to threats worldwide.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 21:55
    Photo ID: 9247396
    VIRIN: 250805-F-AR459-1002
    Resolution: 5108x3399
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department Level Exercise Series, Red Flag-Rescue 25-3 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLE
    Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    Red Flag-Rescue 25-3
    BE 25-3
    RFR 25-3

