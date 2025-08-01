Department Level Exercise Series, Red Flag-Rescue 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey prepares for takeoff after conducting combat search and rescue operations during Red Flag-Rescue 25-3 at Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. These missions refine advanced tactics and operational approaches, keeping the joint force prepared to act decisively in contested regions.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)