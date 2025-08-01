Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department Level Exercise Series, Red Flag-Rescue 25-3 [Image 2 of 6]

    Department Level Exercise Series, Red Flag-Rescue 25-3

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey prepares for takeoff after conducting combat search and rescue operations during Red Flag-Rescue 25-3 at Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. These missions refine advanced tactics and operational approaches, keeping the joint force prepared to act decisively in contested regions.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

