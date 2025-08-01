Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Department Level Exercise Series, Red Flag-Rescue 25-3 [Image 6 of 6]

    Department Level Exercise Series, Red Flag-Rescue 25-3

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey lands on open terrain to support combat search and rescue operations during Red Flag-Rescue 25-3 at Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. Participants refine Agile Combat Employment techniques, deploying follow-on forces and adjusting tactics to counter evolving threats while keeping pace with operations.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 21:55
    Photo ID: 9247398
    VIRIN: 250805-F-AR459-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 3

    This work, Department Level Exercise Series, Red Flag-Rescue 25-3 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLE
    Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    Red Flag-Rescue 25-3
    BE 25-3
    RFR 25-3

