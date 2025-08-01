Department Level Exercise Series, Red Flag-Rescue 25-3

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey lands on open terrain to support combat search and rescue operations during Red Flag-Rescue 25-3 at Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. Participants refine Agile Combat Employment techniques, deploying follow-on forces and adjusting tactics to counter evolving threats while keeping pace with operations.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|08.05.2025
Date Posted: 08.08.2025
