8th SFS ensures aerial dominance

Senior Airman Cheyanne Parsons, 8th Security Forces Squadron counter small unmanned aerial system instructor, poses for a photo after utilizing her drone to search an area for enemy activity during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. Counter-sUAS operations are conducted by certified defenders, allowing the Wolf Pack to take initiative against incursions and quickly eliminate threats to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)