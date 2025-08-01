Senior Airman Alexander Moose, 8th Security Forces Squadron counter small unmanned aerial system instructor, flies a drone to provide real-time information to his fireteam during an enemy drone inject at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. Readiness exercises like Beverly Sentinel 25-3 provide members of the counter-sUAS team a realistic and unpredictable environment to improve their lethality and survivability under threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 01:45
|Photo ID:
|9245109
|VIRIN:
|250806-F-JJ878-2050
|Resolution:
|5508x3665
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th SFS ensures aerial dominance [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.