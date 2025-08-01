8th SFS ensures aerial dominance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Alexander Moose, 8th Security Forces Squadron counter small unmanned aerial system instructor, flies a drone to provide real-time information to his fireteam during an enemy drone inject at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. Readiness exercises like Beverly Sentinel 25-3 provide members of the counter-sUAS team a realistic and unpredictable environment to improve their lethality and survivability under threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)