8th SFS ensures aerial dominance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Cheyanne Parsons, 8th Security Forces Squadron counter small unmanned aerial system instructor, launches her drone to survey an area for enemy activity during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. Readiness exercises allow defenders to sharpen skills and practice how they play in a dynamic environment, encouraging them to seize initiative and make decisions in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)