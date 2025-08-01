8th SFS ensures aerial dominance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Cheyanne Parsons, 8th Security Forces Squadron counter small unmanned aerial system instructor, prepares to launch her drone to survey an area for enemy activity during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. Readiness exercises provide members of the counter-sUAS team a realistic and unpredictable environment to improve their lethality and survivability under threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)