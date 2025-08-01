Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th SFS ensures aerial dominance

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Cheyanne Parsons, 8th Security Forces Squadron counter small unmanned aerial system instructor, prepares to launch her drone to survey an area for enemy activity during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. Readiness exercises provide members of the counter-sUAS team a realistic and unpredictable environment to improve their lethality and survivability under threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 01:45
    Photo ID: 9245111
    VIRIN: 250806-F-JJ878-2141
    Resolution: 4644x3090
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    This work, 8th SFS ensures aerial dominance, by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    SUAS
    exercise
    BEVSENT 25-3

