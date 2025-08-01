8th SFS ensures aerial dominance

Senior Airman Alexander Moose, 8th Security Forces Squadron counter small unmanned aerial system instructor, radios an all- clear back to the counter-sUAS alert team after participating in an enemy drone inject during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. Readiness exercises like Beverly Sentinel, allow defenders to sharpen their skills and practice how they play in a dynamic environment, encouraging them to seize initiative and make decisions in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|08.06.2025
|08.08.2025 01:45
|9245110
|250806-F-JJ878-2098
|4041x3123
|2.53 MB
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|0
|0
