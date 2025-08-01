8th SFS ensures aerial dominance

Senior Airman Alexander Moose, 8th Security Forces Squadron counter small unmanned aerial system instructor, prepares to launch his drone as part of an enemy drone inject during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. Counter-sUAS operations are conducted by certified defenders, allowing the Wolf Pack to take the initiative against incursions and quickly eliminate threats to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 01:45
|Photo ID:
|9245108
|VIRIN:
|250806-F-JJ878-2019
|Resolution:
|5055x3363
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
