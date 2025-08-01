73rd ISRS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jennifer Gleason, incoming 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron Detachment 2 commander, renders her first salute during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. Prior to assuming command, Gleason oversaw all-source intelligence analysis, threat assessments and predictive analysis related to the space domain, enabling proactive defense and informed decision making. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)