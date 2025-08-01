73rd ISRS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Calvin Singh, right, outgoing 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron Detachment 2 commander, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Lt. Col. Daniel Robinson, left, 73rd ISRS commander, during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. Singh led 33 intelligence professionals fulfilling space domain awareness, orbital warfare and space electromagnetic warfare requirements globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 23:14
|Photo ID:
|9242878
|VIRIN:
|250806-F-SA893-1005
|Resolution:
|4327x2434
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
