    73rd ISRS Change of Command [Image 6 of 7]

    73rd ISRS Change of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jennifer Gleason, incoming 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron Detachment 2 commander, delivers her first remarks during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. Prior to assuming command, Gleason oversaw all-source intelligence analysis, threat assessments, and predictive analysis related to the space domain, enabling proactive defense and informed decision making. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 23:14
    Photo ID: 9242895
    VIRIN: 250806-F-SA893-1041
    Resolution: 4619x2598
    Size: 983.17 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 73rd ISRS Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    51st Fighter Wing
    73rd ISRS
    73rd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron
    Osan Air Base
    Change of Command Ceremony

