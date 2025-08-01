U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Calvin Singh, outgoing 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron Detachment 2 commander, delivers farewell remarks during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. Singh led 33 Airmen and Guardians and sustained and operated over $150 million of ISR mission equipment across three operating locations in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 23:14
|Photo ID:
|9242879
|VIRIN:
|250806-F-SA893-1012
|Resolution:
|5078x2856
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 73rd ISRS Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.