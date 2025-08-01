73rd ISRS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Calvin Singh, outgoing 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron Detachment 2 commander, delivers farewell remarks during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. Singh led 33 Airmen and Guardians and sustained and operated over $150 million of ISR mission equipment across three operating locations in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)