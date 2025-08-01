73rd ISRS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Robinson, left, 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Jennifer Gleason, right, incoming 73rd ISRS Detachment 2 commander, during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. Gleason transitioned to the Space Force in 2021, helping to stand up the newly activated Detachment 7, For the 72nd ISRS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)