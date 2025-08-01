73rd ISRS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Calvin Singh, outgoing 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron Detachment 2 commander, renders his last salute during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. Singh led 33 intelligence professionals fulfilling space domain awareness, orbital warfare and space electromagnetic warfare requirements globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)