349 AMW Honorary Commander Mission Support Group Tour

The 349th Air Mobility Wing Honorary Commanders visited the Aerial Port facility during the first Quarterly Honorary Commander Group tour on Aug. 3, 2025 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The visit provided an opportunity for the honorary commanders to gain a deeper understanding of the operations and mission of the 349th Mission Support Group, strengthening their connection with the base and its personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brittany Lauro)