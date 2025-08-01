Honorary Commander Mission Support Group Tour

Mr. Stephen Fredericks, 349th Air Mobility Wing Honorary Commander, listens to the opening overview brief during the first Quarterly Honorary Commander Group Tour on Aug. 3, 2025, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The visit provided an opportunity for the honorary commanders to gain a deeper understanding of the operations and mission of the 349th Mission Support Group, strengthening their connection with the base and its personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brittany Lauro)
|08.03.2025
|08.05.2025 15:13
|9239714
|250803-F-JM331-1711
|6048x4024
|4.97 MB
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
