    Honorary Commander Mission Support Group Tour [Image 7 of 9]

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Brittany Lauro 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    Lt. Col. Dennis Hale, commander of the 349th Mission Support Group delivers opening remarks during the first Quarterly Honorary Commander Group Tour on Aug. 3, 2025, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The visit provided an opportunity for the honorary commanders to gain a deeper understanding of the operations and mission of the 349th MSG, strengthening their connection with the base and its personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brittany Lauro)

