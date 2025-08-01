Lt. Col. Dennis Hale, commander of the 349th Mission Support Group delivers opening remarks during the first Quarterly Honorary Commander Group Tour on Aug. 3, 2025, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The visit provided an opportunity for the honorary commanders to gain a deeper understanding of the operations and mission of the 349th MSG, strengthening their connection with the base and its personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brittany Lauro)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 15:14
|Photo ID:
|9239711
|VIRIN:
|250803-F-JM331-4261
|Resolution:
|6048x3909
|Size:
|14.43 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Commander Mission Support Group Tour [Image 9 of 9], by Brittany Lauro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.