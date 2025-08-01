Honorary Commander Mission Support Group Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 349th Air Mobility Wing Honorary Commanders gather for a group photo in front of a C-17 Globemaster III during the first Quarterly Honorary Commander Group Tour on Aug. 3, 2025, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The visit provided an opportunity for the honorary commanders to gain a deeper understanding of the operations and mission of the 349th Mission Support Group, strengthening their connection with the base and its personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brittany Lauro)