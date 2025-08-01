Honorary Commander Mission Support Group Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Joseph Romeo, 349th Operations Group commander, greets Ms. Pippin Dew, 349th Honorary Commander, during the first Quarterly Honorary Commander tour on Aug. 3, 2025, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The tour provides an opportunity for honorary commanders to engage with base personnel and learn more about the operations at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brittany Lauro)