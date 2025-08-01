Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th Civil Engineers Hone Prime BEEF Skills [Image 16 of 21]

    157th Civil Engineers Hone Prime BEEF Skills

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Alan Bauman, structures NCO in charge with the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron, grinds a metal plate during a week-long prime base engineer emergency force training at the 201st Regional Training Site, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 1, 2025. The prime BEEF training sharpened expeditionary engineering skills in high-heat conditions, reinforcing mission readiness for rapid deployment environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 08:59
    VIRIN: 250801-Z-TW741-1075
    Civil Engineer
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Structrual Engineering

