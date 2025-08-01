Tech. Sgt. Alan Bauman, structures NCO in charge with the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron, welds a metal plate during a week-long prime base engineer emergency force training at the 201st Regional Training Site, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 1, 2025. The prime BEEF training sharpened expeditionary engineering skills in high-heat conditions, reinforcing mission readiness for rapid deployment environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 08:56
|Photo ID:
|9238641
|VIRIN:
|250801-Z-TW741-1081
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, 157th Civil Engineers Hone Prime BEEF Skills [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.