157th Civil Engineers Hone Prime BEEF Skills

Tech. Sgt. Alan Bauman, structures NCO in charge with the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron, welds a metal plate during a week-long prime base engineer emergency force training at the 201st Regional Training Site, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 1, 2025. The prime BEEF training sharpened expeditionary engineering skills in high-heat conditions, reinforcing mission readiness for rapid deployment environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)