Senior Airman Collin Small, a structures specialist with the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron, grinds a metal plate during a week-long prime base engineer emergency force training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 1, 2025. The prime BEEF training sharpened expeditionary engineering skills in high-heat conditions, reinforcing mission readiness for rapid deployment environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9238648
|VIRIN:
|250801-Z-TW741-1034
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.26 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, 157th Civil Engineers Hone Prime BEEF Skills [Image 23 of 23], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.