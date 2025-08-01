157th Civil Engineers Hone Prime BEEF Skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Collin Small, a structures specialist with the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron, grinds a metal plate during a week-long prime base engineer emergency force training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 1, 2025. The prime BEEF training sharpened expeditionary engineering skills in high-heat conditions, reinforcing mission readiness for rapid deployment environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)