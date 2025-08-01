157th Civil Engineers Hone Prime BEEF Skills

Senior Airman Collin Small, a structures specialist with the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron, welds a steel frame during a week-long prime base engineer emergency force training Aug. 1, 2025 at the 201st Regional Training Site, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. The prime BEEF training focused on expeditionary capabilities, including runway repair, water purification, power generation and emergency construction operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
