    157th Civil Engineers Hone Prime BEEF Skills

    157th Civil Engineers Hone Prime BEEF Skills

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Collin Small, a structures specialist with the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron, welds a steel frame during a week-long prime base engineer emergency force training Aug. 1, 2025 at the 201st Regional Training Site, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. The training focused on expeditionary capabilities, including runway repair, water purification, power generation and emergency construction operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 08:59
    Photo ID: 9238626
    VIRIN: 250801-Z-TW741-1053
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 157th Civil Engineers Hone Prime BEEF Skills, by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

