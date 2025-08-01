157th Civil Engineers Hone Prime BEEF Skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Collin Small, a structures specialist with the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a plasma cutter to shape a steel plate during a prime base engineer emergency force training Aug. 1, 2025 at the 201st Regional Training Site, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. The week-long training prepared Airmen for rapid deployment operations by reinforcing core engineering tasks under austere, high-temperature conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Victoria Nelson)