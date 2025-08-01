Senior Airman Collin Small, a structures specialist with the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a plasma cutter to shape a steel plate during a prime base engineer emergency force training Aug. 1, 2025 at the 201st Regional Training Site, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. The week-long training prepared Airmen for rapid deployment operations by reinforcing core engineering tasks under austere, high-temperature conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Victoria Nelson)
Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 09:00
Location:
|US
This work, 157th Civil Engineers Hone Prime BEEF Skills [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.