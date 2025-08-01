Charlie Company EGA Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Bryam Rojas, a drill instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stands in front of his platoon during the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor (EGA) ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Aug. 2, 2025. Following a culminating 15k hike to Peatross Parade Deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)