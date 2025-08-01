Charlie Company EGA Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Bryam Rojas, a drill instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, gives a new Marine their Eagle, Globe and Anchor on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Aug. 2, 2025.

Following a culminating 15k hike to Peatross Parade Deck, recruits are

given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine

Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)