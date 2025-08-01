U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Bryam Rojas, a drill instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, gives a new Marine their Eagle, Globe and Anchor on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Aug. 2, 2025.
Following a culminating 15k hike to Peatross Parade Deck, recruits are
given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine
Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 15:48
|Photo ID:
|9237407
|VIRIN:
|250802-M-JM917-1056
|Resolution:
|4151x2767
|Size:
|7.4 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company EGA Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.