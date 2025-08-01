U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Peter Ramos, a drill instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, delivers a speech during the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor (EGA) ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Aug. 2, 2025. Following a culminating 15k hike to Peatross Parade Deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 15:48
|Photo ID:
|9237420
|VIRIN:
|250802-M-JM917-1086
|Resolution:
|5894x3929
|Size:
|11.17 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company EGA Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.