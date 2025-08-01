Charlie Company EGA Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Peter Ramos, a drill instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, delivers a speech during the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor (EGA) ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Aug. 2, 2025. Following a culminating 15k hike to Peatross Parade Deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)