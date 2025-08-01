Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company EGA Ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

    Charlie Company EGA Ceremony

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Aidan Oquinn, a Marine with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stands in formation during the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 2, 2025. Following a culminating 15k hike to Peatross Parade Deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 15:48
    Photo ID: 9237405
    VIRIN: 250802-M-JM917-1051
    Resolution: 3085x4628
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
