Charlie Company EGA Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Dylan Volger, a Marine with Charlie Company. 1st Recruit Training Battalion, screams the Marine Corps Hymn during the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor (EGA) ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 2, 2025. Following a culminating 15k hike to Peatross Parade Deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)