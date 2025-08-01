U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Dylan Volger, a Marine with Charlie Company. 1st Recruit Training Battalion, screams the Marine Corps Hymn during the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor (EGA) ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 2, 2025. Following a culminating 15k hike to Peatross Parade Deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 15:48
|Photo ID:
|9237404
|VIRIN:
|250802-M-JM917-1147
|Resolution:
|4648x3099
|Size:
|6.49 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company EGA Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.