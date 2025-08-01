Charlie Company EGA Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Corey Self, a Marine with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stands in formation during the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 2, 2025. Following a culminating 15k hike to Peatross Parade Deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)