110630-N-ZZ999-002.ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 30, 2011) The Virginia-class attack submarine USS California (SSN 781) underway during sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Chris Oxley/Released).
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2015
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 14:28
|Photo ID:
|9228016
|VIRIN:
|150601-D-LP749-2057
|Resolution:
|2100x1397
|Size:
|540.79 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Logisticians graduate immersive program to better support Warfighters [Image 5 of 5], by Stefanie Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.