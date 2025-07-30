Logisticians graduate immersive program to better support Warfighters

The Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Pathways to Career Excellence Program graduation ceremony on Feb. 11 in the Operations Center Auditorium served as a send-off for 95 newly minted logistics professionals ready to innovate and tackle challenges to move the agency forward.



“As you stand on the threshold of your careers, remember the challenges you’ve faced over the past two years were not just obstacles – they were stepping stones,” DLA Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson told the graduates.



“As a senior leader, it’s so rewarding to see each you accomplish this extremely important milestone because you are DLA Land and Maritime’s future,” he added.



Lashana Crone, acting deputy director for Defense Logistics Agency Training and chief of DLA Training Career Management Division, said the PaCE program is a transformative journey that pushes graduates to their limits and beyond.



“Our graduates have faced numerous challenges, but their tenacity and resilience have enabled them to overcome them and achieve success,” she said. “You are not just individuals but a community of leaders, innovators and changemakers.”



Graduates of this rigorous program are fully fledged professionals ready to support military customers across the globe with spare and repair parts for a variety of land and sea-based weapon systems, from the Virginia-class submarine to missile defense.



Watson said this year’s graduates were challenged in many ways.



“Every setback and tough lesson has shaped you into the skilled professionals you are today,” he told the graduates. “As you move forward, embrace the challenges, knowing they will continue to refine and strengthen you.”



Patrick Sikorski, who entered the PaCE program after working as a purchasing agent for several years, now works as a contract specialist with the DLA Land Pre-Award Ground Vehicle Support team. He said he found the cross-functional nature of the training invaluable.



“Seeing firsthand how each directorate approaches their work has been insightful, and collaborating with other disciplines has highlighted how our work directly impacts their jobs.”



PaCE is a two-year GS 7 target 11 training program, combining formal certification and on-the-job training for qualified selectees. Trainees complete a rigorous curriculum, progressively learning a variety of logistical concepts both in the classroom and on the job under the watchful eye of dedicated instructors and trainers.



Brittany Holt spent six years as a purchasing agent and contracting officer prior to entering the PaCE program as a career broadening opportunity. The program allowed her to transition into a customer-facing position from working primarily with manufacturers and suppliers.



“I truly enjoy being a customer account specialist, as it presents unique challenges that vary each day,” she said. “Now that I’ve gained experience in both areas, I appreciate how my background has significantly enhanced my ability to support the warfighter in my new role.”



Sikorski said he is excited to graduate and continue to put everything he’s learned into practice, noting that what was once overwhelming in the beginning, is less daunting due to the training and mentorship he received.



“I make it a point to teach others less experienced than myself as everyone needs a mentor and I believe in paying it forward,” he said.



Product Specialist PaCE Instructor Richard Siemienski said he provides instruction for the tech quality track under the product specialist discipline.



“The program, no matter the track, encompasses a wide array of learning experiences and starts with an initial four to five months of training in the DLA Land and Maritime PaCE Center before trainees complete the program on the job,” he said.



Holt said she appreciated how her class was divided between those with prior DLA experience and those who were new to the organization.



“It allowed for a blend of existing knowledge with fresh perspectives, enhancing our approach in our new roles,” she said.



The program generally operates on a bi-annual schedule with application periods in October and February for cohorts that start in the spring and fall, respectively.



“The PaCE program is a valuable opportunity, and I highly encourage anyone interested to apply,” Holt said.



The 32 contract specialists, 24 quality assurance specialists and 40 general supply personnel came from all walks of life and career stages — ranging from recent college graduates to career pivoters.



“Today’s graduates are tomorrow’s leaders,” Watson said. “There’s no greater pleasure for me watching motivated professionals like yourselves take advantage of great opportunities to develop into our leaders of tomorrow.”



Members of the 2024 PaCE class and their chosen disciplines are:



Contract Specialist:



Sean Aicher, Tracy Assenheimer, Andrew Bracken, Courtney Bowersock, Natalee Corder, Kelly Day, Elizabeth Dickstein, Andrew Epling, Kevin Erickson, Marquis Flowers, David Hartrum, Madeline Hatfield, Kathleen Hipes, Robert Humphrey, Nancy Hunt, Bretton Jones, Lisa Lanam, Marshall Lynn, Kelly Nicklaus, Kimberly Pozderac, Brandon Preece, Mia Proskurenko, Michael Proskurenko, Anthony Samad, Patrick Samura, Patrick Sikorski, Malgorzata Sperling, Rachel Valenti, Jenny Wallace, Amber Weaver and Lydia Young.



Quality Assurance Specialist:



Gino Alampi, Brian Bourne, Jeffrey Burgett, Cully Canan, Jason Carmen, Timothy Clark, Justin Clarke, Andrew Crouse, Gregory Cyrus, Erin Green, Christopher Hough, Timothy Malone, Jared Martin, Samuel Miller, Zachary Miller, Christopher Nolan, Aaron Oglesbee, Craig Presley, Joshua Prior, Jada Ramsay, Gaven Reynolds, Galen Schumm, Devin Villaloboz and Stephen Zinser.



General Supply:



Chase Anderson, Janise Bass, Mounir Benbrahim, Beverly Benner, Victoria Biggins, Stephanie Black, Timothy Blanton, Brian Cheesman, Adam Dennison, William Dinsmore, Brian Fleming, William France, Garrett Francisco, Audrey Gifford, Yvette Graham, Lisa Havel, Brittany Holt, Devon Irish, Heather Ivester, John Johnson, Travis Kern, Bernadine King, Caleb Knights, Tyler Langford, Todd Lott II, Philip Luke, Gregory Miller, Austin Moore, Bernardo Morales, Andrew Posey, Wesley Ransom-Qualls, Carrie Readnour, Donna Ruby, Travis Russell, Cody Sanders, Sharon Scott, Ashley Street, Jennifer Watson, Megan Waymon and James Wilson.



For more information on the program, visit DLA Pathways to Career Excellence (PaCE) Program.

