Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson congratulates Brittany Holt at the DLA Land and Maritime Pathways to Career Excellence program graduation ceremony for the 2024 class on Feb. 11 in the Operations Center Auditorium. The event marked the completion of a two-year program that trained associates in the contract specialist, quality assurance and supply disciplines. Holt will be working as a customer account specialist for the Surface Cell Group in DLA Maritime Customer Operations. (Photo by Arthur Hylton/DSCC)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 14:28
|Photo ID:
|9228014
|VIRIN:
|250211-D-DM952-1742
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, Logisticians graduate immersive program to better support Warfighters [Image 5 of 5], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.